Swimming With Great Whites: The Shark Trackers

The OCEARCH is a research vessel that travels the world, tagging sharks with GPS trackers. Their goal is to better understand shark’s lives in order to ensure their future survival. We caught up with the OCEARCH in the Gulf of Mexico, where a team of scientists is tagging the sharks of the western gulf to track their breeding, birthing, and migratory patterns.

Nature
Tech & Science
Profiles

Location

Gulf of Mexico

Full Map

30 THINGS YOU NEED TO HELP SAVE SHARKS

Are you shark obsessed, too? Then sink your teeth into our guide of shark stuff that will make your life even more “jaw”some.

