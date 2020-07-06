How the Shark Whisperer Is Saving Sharks In the Bahamas

2.Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters
3.Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica
4.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
5.Swimming With Great Whites: The Shark Trackers
6.How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
7.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
8.The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
9.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
10.A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
11.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
12.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
13.Livin’ the Dream With YouTube’s Most Popular Treasure Hunter
14.A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
15.What It Feels Like To Scuba Dive In The Earth's Coldest Waters
16.The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
17.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
18.In Azerbaijan, Meykhana Poets Battle in Pubs and at Parties
19.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
20.Ziplining His Way to Freedom
21.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
22.Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font
23.The Bizarre Houseboats of Britain
24.A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
25.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
Cristina Zenato needs only two words to describe sharks—nature’s masterpiece. A professional diver in the Bahamas, she loves sharks. Especially the Caribbean reef sharks that flourish around Grand Bahama Island thanks in large part to her efforts to protect them. The sharks swim right up to the woman known as the Shark Whisperer and nuzzle against her while she pets them like they’re dogs or cats. We take a dive off Grand Bahama Island with Zenato to learn how she built such a strong bond with these beautiful creatures.
