How the Shark Whisperer Is Saving Sharks In the Bahamas

Cristina Zenato needs only two words to describe sharks—nature’s masterpiece. A professional diver in the Bahamas, she loves sharks. Especially the Caribbean reef sharks that flourish around Grand Bahama Island thanks in large part to her efforts to protect them. The sharks swim right up to the woman known as the Shark Whisperer and nuzzle against her while she pets them like they’re dogs or cats. We take a dive off Grand Bahama Island with Zenato to learn how she built such a strong bond with these beautiful creatures.