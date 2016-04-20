GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera

Alejandro Olmedo is a singer who has performed all around the world. Tora Yi is a Korean chef in a small restaurant in New York City. The two are best friends. So what brought these two seemingly disparate paths together? Opera. We’ll let them tell you how music brought them together.

Location

New York, NY, USA

