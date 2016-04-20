The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera

2.The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
3.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
4.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
5.A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City's Subway Stations
6.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
7.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
8.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
9.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
10.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
11.How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation
12.Lush Greenery Is Reclaiming this Abandoned Chinese Oasis
13.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
14.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
15.Hard Cider the Hard Way
16.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
17.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
18.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
19.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
20.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
21.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
22.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
23.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
24.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
25.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
Alejandro Olmedo is a singer who has performed all around the world. Tora Yi is a Korean chef in a small restaurant in New York City. The two are best friends. So what brought these two seemingly disparate paths together? Opera. We’ll let them tell you how music brought them together.
