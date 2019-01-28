The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

2.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
4.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
5.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
6.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
7.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
8.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
9.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
10.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
11.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
12.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
13.The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
14.The Mother and Father of the MP3
15.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
16.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
17.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
18.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
19.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
20.Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
21.Mewsic To Meow Ears
22.A Family in the Business of Beats
23.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
24.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
25.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
What do Skrillex, David Bowie, Salt-N-Pepa and basically every drum and bass track have in common? They've all used the Amen break, a four-bar drum solo that has become the most sampled loop in music history. Recorded in 1969, the six second sample originates from the song “Amen, Brother” by The Winstons, a funk and soul group from Washington, D.C. For many years, the solo was buried deep in musical archives—that is until hip-hop pioneer Lou Flores, aka “Breakbeat Lou,” featured it on his compilation, “The Ultimate Breaks and Beats.” Once producers caught wind of the solo, it took off, going on to change music forever.
