The Snowshoe Storyteller

The unsung heroes of the footwear world? Both a tool and a beautiful work of craftsmanship, traditional snowshoes are what's made human habitation across the winter hinterlands possible. Over the years, Bill Mackowski has collected over 200 pairs of snowshoes and the incredible stories and history that go with them. To assemble what is possibly the world's largest collection, he has traveled to far-flung Inuit and Cree villages, from Newfoundland to the Yukon. Along the way, Mackowski has also made it a point to learn and preserve traditional snowshoe-making techniques that date back thousands of years. Enter his workshop in Milford, Maine, and you'll see a true tribute and museum to the craft, filled with intricate and beautiful snowshoes he has collected and created over the years.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles
Nature
