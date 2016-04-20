The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction

2.Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
3.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
4.These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
5.A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
6.Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
7.Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
8.The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE
9.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
10.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
11.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
12.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
13.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
14.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
15.A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
16.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
17.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
18.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
19.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
20.A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
21.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
22.More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
23.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
24.The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
25.Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk
The Somali wild ass has been around for thousands of years, but less than 700 remain in the wild today. These relatives of the donkey top out at around four feet tall, and can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. At one point, they roamed across the entire Arabian Peninsula, but now, only a few populations remain scattered around East Africa. They’ve been hunted to near extinction for their meat and medicinal purposes. But if there’s one thing this animal is, it’s a survivor.
