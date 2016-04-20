The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction

The Somali wild ass has been around for thousands of years, but less than 700 remain in the wild today. These relatives of the donkey top out at around four feet tall, and can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. At one point, they roamed across the entire Arabian Peninsula, but now, only a few populations remain scattered around East Africa. They’ve been hunted to near extinction for their meat and medicinal purposes. But if there’s one thing this animal is, it’s a survivor.