The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
1:23

2.Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future

3.
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
1:08

3.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet

4.
These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
1:26

4.These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild

5.
A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
1:07

5.A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small

6.
Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
1:06

6.Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans

7.
Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
1:12

7.Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World

8.
The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE
1:47

8.The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE

9.
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
1:13

9.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

10.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

10.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

11.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

11.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

12.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

12.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

13.
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
00:52

13.This Bird Came Back From Extinction

14.
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
1:19

14.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting

15.
A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
1:07

15.A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild

16.
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
1:07

16.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter

17.
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
1:05

17.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run

18.
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
1:20

18.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction

19.
This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
1:12

19.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot

20.
A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
1:12

20.A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival

21.
A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
1:16

21.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home

22.
More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
1:14

22.More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant

23.
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
1:36

23.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life

24.
The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
1:19

24.The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails

25.
Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk
1:15

25.Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk

The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction

The Somali wild ass has been around for thousands of years, but less than 700 remain in the wild today. These relatives of the donkey top out at around four feet tall, and can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. At one point, they roamed across the entire Arabian Peninsula, but now, only a few populations remain scattered around East Africa. They’ve been hunted to near extinction for their meat and medicinal purposes. But if there’s one thing this animal is, it’s a survivor.

Nature
Read more on Wikipedia

Location

Raas Cabaad, Somalia

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:23
Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
1:26
These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
Up Next
1:07
A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
Up Next
1:06
Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
Up Next
1:12
Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
Up Next
1:47
The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:19
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
Up Next
1:07
A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
1:12
This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
Up Next
1:12
A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
Up Next
1:16
A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
Up Next
1:14
More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
Up Next
1:36
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
Up Next
1:19
The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
Up Next
1:15
Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk
Related Stories
Up Next
1:18
Waddle Along with the 'Jackass Penguin'
Up Next
1:05
Pint-sized, Poisonous and Imperiled: The Panamanian Golden Frog
Up Next
1:16
A Pouch In Need of Protection: The Matschie's Tree Kangaroo Climbs For Survival
Up Next
1:04
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:07
A Cat Video Worth Watching
Up Next
1:13
The Louisiana Pine Snake Slithers For Survival
Up Next
1:26
A Horn In Need Of Protection: The Eastern Black Rhino Charges For Survival
Up Next
1:23
A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
Up Next
1:18
The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
Up Next
1:00
The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
Up Next
1:03
The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
Up Next
1:05
Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
Up Next
1:15
Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda
Up Next
1:21
The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation
Up Next
2:30
One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
1:16
The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
Up Next
1:14
Meet the World’s Largest Porcupine
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:03
America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
1:15
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
Up Next
1:08
This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:22
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

191 videos | 639 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Play Her Way

4 videos | 11 min

branded

Art of Cold

3 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN