The Soviet Past of Tetris

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3:05

2.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'

3.
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
6:37

3.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero

4.
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
6:12

4.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)

5.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

5.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

6.
Real-Life ‘Clash of Clans’? Meet a Competitive Hot Air Balloonist
2:17

6.Real-Life ‘Clash of Clans’? Meet a Competitive Hot Air Balloonist

7.
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
2:45

7.The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now

8.
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
1:45

8.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’

9.
In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
2:07

9.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games

10.
The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
3:47

10.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time

11.
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
2:36

11.Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion

12.
The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
2:23

12.The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg

13.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

13.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

14.
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
5:35

14.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends

15.
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
2:36

15.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

16.
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
4:42

16.TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion

17.
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
4:53

17.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss

18.
'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
1:53

18.'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'

19.
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
1:33

19.Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best

20.
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
2:51

20.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community

21.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

21.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

22.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

22.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

23.
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
2:47

23.How to Eat Like a Hindu God

24.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

24.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

25.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

25.Inking Her Own Story

The Soviet Past of Tetris

Did you know that Tetris has a Soviet past? The iconic '80s video game is the brainchild of Russian computer programmer, Alexey Pajitnov. Pajitnov always had a knack for math, computers and puzzles. And that led him to create the best video game of all time. Cue the theme song in your head.

Location

Moscow, Russia

Full Map

SO YOU WANT TO BE A CODE BREAKER? HERE’S HOW

Never leave another puzzle unsolved or another code uncracked. Hone your codebreaking skills with help from these places, books, movies and games.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:17
Real-Life ‘Clash of Clans’? Meet a Competitive Hot Air Balloonist
Up Next
2:45
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
2:07
In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
Up Next
3:47
The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
Up Next
2:36
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
Up Next
2:23
The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
5:35
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
Up Next
2:36
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
Up Next
4:42
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
Up Next
4:53
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
Up Next
1:53
'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Related Stories
Up Next
2:11
Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:20
Strapped to a Bedsheet With Strings: Life at 18,000 Feet
Up Next
2:22
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
1:16
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
3:37
Why ‘Raining Cats and Dogs’ Is More Than an Expression
Up Next
2:10
Cheese Tea Is China’s Latest Drink Sensation
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
2:52
The Loch Ness Watchman: Hunting Nessie for a Quarter Century
Up Next
00:30
This Is Great Big Story
Up Next
2:45
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Up Next
3:02
Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
Up Next
2:53
These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
Up Next
3:38
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Up Next
3:28
Meet the Voice of Winnie the Pooh … and Tigger, Too!
Up Next
2:04
The Sea is Full of Unicorns
Up Next
1:04
A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Okonomiyaki
Up Next
3:28
‘The Unbelievers: Burnell Cotlon of New Orleans' | Story That Inspires Hope Award
Up Next
2:09
The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
Up Next
1:19
This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
Up Next
4:30
Turning Plastic Trash Into Cash in Haiti
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
1:31
All Hail the Creator of Nachos
Up Next
2:49
On Target: Shooting Arrows Without Arms

Recommended Playlists

Eyes on Africa

7 videos | 21 min

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

Ready Player One?

8 videos | 20 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN