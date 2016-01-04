The Soviet Past of Tetris

2.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
4.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
5.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6.Real-Life ‘Clash of Clans’? Meet a Competitive Hot Air Balloonist
7.The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
8.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
9.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
10.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
11.Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
12.The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
13.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
14.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
15.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
16.TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
17.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
18.'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
19.Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
20.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
21.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
22.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
23.How to Eat Like a Hindu God
24.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
25.Inking Her Own Story
Did you know that Tetris has a Soviet past? The iconic '80s video game is the brainchild of Russian computer programmer, Alexey Pajitnov. Pajitnov always had a knack for math, computers and puzzles. And that led him to create the best video game of all time. Cue the theme song in your head.
Location
Moscow, RussiaFull Map
7 videos | 21 min
7 videos | 20 min
8 videos | 20 min
10 videos | 29 min