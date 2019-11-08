This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
5:12

2.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

3.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

3.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

4.
Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
1:14

4.Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit

5.
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
2:59

5.ASMR as Anxiety Relief

6.
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
1:15

6.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

7.
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
1:22

7.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky

8.
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
1:20

8.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest

9.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

10.
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
3:49

10.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan

11.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

11.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

12.
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
1:48

12.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

13.
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
1:34

13.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque

14.
Tagging Germany With Love
2:25

14.Tagging Germany With Love

15.
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
2:48

15.Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie

16.
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
3:12

16.Bite into a Pickle Sandwich

17.
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
1:06

17.A Business For Women, Made to Measure

18.
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
3:30

18.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love

19.
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
1:32

19.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

20.
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
2:40

20.The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells

21.
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
2:39

21.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years

22.
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
2:36

22.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal

23.
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
2:32

23.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design

24.
Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II
1:55

24.Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II

25.
The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
2:47

25.The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation

This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin

The residents of Spreewald, Germany, are proud of their gherkins, as they should be. A Spreewald resident came up with the concept of pickling cucumbers—which grow in abundance in the region—over 150 years ago. Today, tourists visit the area to eat the salty, crunchy treat and visit the Gherkin Museum founded by Karl-Heinz Stark just after the reunification of Germany. Sixty miles outside of Berlin, Spreewald is a UNESCO biosphere reserve full of picturesque woodlands and a network of waterways. The best way to get around is in a punt, which is a water barge. Manfred, a punt driver, takes us on a scenic cruise through Spreewald before we meet up with Susi Beesk, a local celebrity who holds the title of Super-Gherkin Queen.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourist Board and HanseMerkur Travel Insurance.

Food & Drink
Adventures

Location

Spreewald, Germany

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
china, temple, fanjinshan, uncharted
Up Next
1:14
Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
Up Next
2:59
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
Up Next
1:22
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:49
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
3:12
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
Up Next
1:06
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
1:32
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
2:40
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:36
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
1:55
Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II
Up Next
2:47
The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation

Related Stories

Up Next
2:28
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
Up Next
2:50
Pigs Feet in Jelly: A Polish Classic
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:29
Got a Pest Problem? Call the Quack Squad
Up Next
2:27
Welcome to Umpire School
Up Next
4:50
The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
2:05
Coming Home From Another World
Up Next
2:36
This Snack Is Flaming Hot
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
1:07
A Cat Video Worth Watching
Up Next
1:22
A Place Of Peace And Power: Welcome To The Hill Of Crosses
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:56
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
3:20
The Queen of Chinese Cuisine
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor

Recommended Playlists

Seen & Heard

5 videos | 16 min

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:11
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
Up Next
2:30
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
Up Next
2:30
These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
3:11
An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in England
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Torta Puma
Up Next
2:50
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN