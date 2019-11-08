This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin

2.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
The residents of Spreewald, Germany, are proud of their gherkins, as they should be. A Spreewald resident came up with the concept of pickling cucumbers—which grow in abundance in the region—over 150 years ago. Today, tourists visit the area to eat the salty, crunchy treat and visit the Gherkin Museum founded by Karl-Heinz Stark just after the reunification of Germany. Sixty miles outside of Berlin, Spreewald is a UNESCO biosphere reserve full of picturesque woodlands and a network of waterways. The best way to get around is in a punt, which is a water barge. Manfred, a punt driver, takes us on a scenic cruise through Spreewald before we meet up with Susi Beesk, a local celebrity who holds the title of Super-Gherkin Queen.
This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourist Board and HanseMerkur Travel Insurance.
Location
Spreewald, GermanyFull Map
