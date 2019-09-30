San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

There’s always something cooking at San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen. It is the ultimate maker space for anyone who likes to cook—whether they are cooking for fun, or prototyping ideas for new food products. The community kitchen is the brainchild of Dan Mills, who loves to connect with people through a shared love of food. “I feel like I’ve found my tribe,” he says.



