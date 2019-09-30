GBSLogoWithName
Video
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

There’s always something cooking at San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen. It is the ultimate maker space for anyone who likes to cook—whether they are cooking for fun, or prototyping ideas for new food products. The community kitchen is the brainchild of Dan Mills, who loves to connect with people through a shared love of food. “I feel like I’ve found my tribe,” he says.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Delta.

© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

