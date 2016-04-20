The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
3:38

2.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator

3.
True Grit: Training for Tug of War
2:21

3.True Grit: Training for Tug of War

4.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

4.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

5.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

5.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

6.
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
5:03

6.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance

7.
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
2:22

7.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling

8.
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
2:46

8.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders

9.
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
2:34

9.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

10.
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
3:00

10.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race

11.
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
4:23

11.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team

12.
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
7:31

12.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans

13.
Living Off the Grid in Paradise
3:41

13.Living Off the Grid in Paradise

14.
Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
2:18

14.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City

15.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

15.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

16.
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3:06

16.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine

17.
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
3:17

17.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

18.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

18.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

19.
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
3:25

19.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew

20.
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
5:05

20.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space

21.
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
2:35

21.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

22.
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
3:01

22.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon

23.
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
2:53

23.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

24.
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
14:38

24.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film

25.
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
3:00

25.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters

The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports

Llanwrtyd Wells (good luck trying to pronounce that if you don't speak Welsh) has the distinction of being the smallest town in the United Kingdom. Several times each year, this wee Welsh town welcomes competitors for an unusual series of events, including bog snorkelling, man versus horse, and the mountain bike chariot race. When the town's pony trekking industry started drying up in the 1970s, locals devised a plan to keep the local economy going. And what better way to do so than by strapping a wheelbarrow to two bikes while dressed like a Roman?

Location

Llanwrtyd Wells LD5 4RE, UK

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:38
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Up Next
2:21
True Grit: Training for Tug of War
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
5:03
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
2:22
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:46
Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
Up Next
3:00
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
Up Next
4:23
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
3:41
Living Off the Grid in Paradise
Up Next
2:18
Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
3:06
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:53
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters

Related Stories

Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
3:18
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
7:34
Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:29
"What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
Up Next
2:16
Get Lost With the World’s Master Maze Maker
Up Next
2:31
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
8:34
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
4:03
Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
Up Next
2:19
Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
Up Next
2:24
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:17
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Up Next
1:51
Ax, Meet Target: Throwing Blades for Sport
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer

Recommended Playlists

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.