The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports

Llanwrtyd Wells (good luck trying to pronounce that if you don't speak Welsh) has the distinction of being the smallest town in the United Kingdom. Several times each year, this wee Welsh town welcomes competitors for an unusual series of events, including bog snorkelling, man versus horse, and the mountain bike chariot race. When the town's pony trekking industry started drying up in the 1970s, locals devised a plan to keep the local economy going. And what better way to do so than by strapping a wheelbarrow to two bikes while dressed like a Roman?