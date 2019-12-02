GBSLogoWithName
Video
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

The church hat is more than just a fashion statement, it’s a part of a long and cherished African American tradition. For hatmakers Evetta Petty, Kathy Anderson and Wanda Chambers, the church hat is a crown, and when a woman puts one on, she becomes a queen. The three milliners have dedicated their lives to crafting elaborate and vibrant hats, seen everywhere from pews of churches to the pages of Vogue. For them, the right hat is a religious experience, a piece of art worn atop the head. Now, they’re hoping to pass the crown down to the next generation.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

New York, NY, USA

