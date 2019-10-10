GBSLogoWithName
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

While most train stations alert passengers with basic dings and dongs, metro riders in Japan are treated to uniquely crafted melodies. Minoru Mukaiya is the mastermind behind these jingles—he’s made around 200 distinct chimes for over 110 stations. For Minoru, there’s no greater joy than bringing a little bit of music to millions across Japan every day.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Lexus.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Tokyo, Japan

