Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom

Northern white-cheeked gibbons are an acrobatic bunch. These primates, also known as “small apes,” have long and strong arms and thighs to help them swing through the trees. In fact, their speed and agility has earned northern white-cheeked gibbons a reputation as the trapeze artists of the animal kingdom. But despite these abilities, they're critically endangered. Only about 1,000 remain in existence, including Astriks and her son Nate. These two live in California where they enjoy hanging out and eating dandelion greens.