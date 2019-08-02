How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

2.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

3.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

3.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

4.
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
1:27

4.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder

5.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

6.
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
2:37

6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon

7.
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
3:28

7.Being Human With the Dog Photographer

8.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

9.
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
1:36

9.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino

10.
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
1:22

10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

11.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

11.Warriors of Hula

12.
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
3:08

12.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious

13.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

13.Inking Her Own Story

14.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

14.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

15.
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
4:14

15.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark

16.
Breaking Fast in California
1:08

16.Breaking Fast in California

17.
The Future of Fashion
1:06

17.The Future of Fashion

18.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

18.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

19.
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
2:29

19.Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press

20.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

20.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

21.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

21.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

22.
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
2:37

22.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas

23.
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
1:30

23.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano

24.
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
2:28

24.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free

25.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

25.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

26.
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
3:27

26.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War

Kappeler Milchsuppe is a Swiss milk soup with quite a history. Its origin goes all the way back to 1529. Legend has it that this soup was created by hungry infantrymen. They were on opposite sides of a conflict between Catholics and Protestants, but they put down their weapons and pooled their milk and bread to make and share soup. That soup is now credited with bringing peace to the region and honored with a memorial on a battlefield. Now, that’s an impressive soup. It’s still served in Switzerland to this day. Let’s grab a bowl.

Culture
Food & Drink

Location

Switzerland

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
1:27
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Related Stories
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
2:03
The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
3:26
Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
Up Next
3:07
Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps
Up Next
3:43
The City of Time
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
6:54
The Search for the First Street Fighter King
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
Up Next
2:55
Meet the World’s First Milk Sommelier
Up Next
2:51
Why We Dunk Cookies in Milk
Up Next
2:12
The 100% Real, No BS, Absolutely Honest and True Story Behind Snake Oil
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
1:31
'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
Up Next
3:21
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
1:46
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
2:57
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
2:09
Love Fondue? Thank the Cheese Mafia
Up Next
2:24
Battle of the Alpine Horns

Recommended Playlists

Ready Player One?

8 videos | 20 min

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

branded

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

Explore Guatemala

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
4:05
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
1:26
A Beacon of Hope in Yemen
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN