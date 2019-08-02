How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War

Kappeler Milchsuppe is a Swiss milk soup with quite a history. Its origin goes all the way back to 1529. Legend has it that this soup was created by hungry infantrymen. They were on opposite sides of a conflict between Catholics and Protestants, but they put down their weapons and pooled their milk and bread to make and share soup. That soup is now credited with bringing peace to the region and honored with a memorial on a battlefield. Now, that’s an impressive soup. It’s still served in Switzerland to this day. Let’s grab a bowl.