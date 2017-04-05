Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra

2.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
3.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
4.How to Conduct an Orchestra
5.New England’s Chow Mein Sandwich Is the Ultimate Comfort Food
6.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
7.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
8.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
9.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
10.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
11.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
12.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
13.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
14.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
15.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
16. China’s Best Leaf Musician
17.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
18.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
19.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
20.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
21.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
22.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
23.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
24.Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
25.1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
For pre-digital natives, there's nothing quite as nostalgia-inducing as the manual "click," "clack" and "ding" sounds of an old mechanical typewriter. That's why The Boston Typewriter Orchestra is making these old machines quite literally "sing" again. Since 2004, this six-man ensemble has been playing a range of covers and original songs on both desktop and portable machines from years past. And if you thought all typewriters emitted the same sounds, think again. This orchestra's sonorous symphonies have captivated crowds all over New England.
