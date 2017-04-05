GBSLogoWithName
Video
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra

For pre-digital natives, there's nothing quite as nostalgia-inducing as the manual "click," "clack" and "ding" sounds of an old mechanical typewriter. That's why The Boston Typewriter Orchestra is making these old machines quite literally "sing" again. Since 2004, this six-man ensemble has been playing a range of covers and original songs on both desktop and portable machines from years past. And if you thought all typewriters emitted the same sounds, think again. This orchestra's sonorous symphonies have captivated crowds all over New England.

Snack Like It’s 1999

Still craving the sugary sweet cereals you ate when you were a kid in the ’90s? We found where you can still buy them. Relive the sweet memories.

