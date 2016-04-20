Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite

2.Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
3.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
4.The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
5.Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
6.The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
7.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
8.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
9.Spicy Food From Around the World
10.Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
11.The Great Bagel Rivalry
12.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
13.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
14.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
15.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
16.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
17.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
18.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
19.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
20.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
21.This Snack Is Flaming Hot
22.Love Fondue? Thank the Cheese Mafia
23.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
24.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
25.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
We’re not kidding. Sylvester Graham, a minister, created the Graham cracker in an attempt to rid Americans of their greed and lust. He thought the American diet led to sexual urges, which had to be curtailed. With his bland cracker, Graham created a diet trend and even gained a cult-like following. Ah, if only he knew what graham crackers would become: the foundation for s’mores.
