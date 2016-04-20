Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite

We’re not kidding. Sylvester Graham, a minister, created the Graham cracker in an attempt to rid Americans of their greed and lust. He thought the American diet led to sexual urges, which had to be curtailed. With his bland cracker, Graham created a diet trend and even gained a cult-like following. Ah, if only he knew what graham crackers would become: the foundation for s’mores.