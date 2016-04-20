Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport

2.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
3.Painting Fields of Dreams
4.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
5.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
6.What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
7.Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
8.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
9.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
10.Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
11.Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
12.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
13.The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
14.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
15.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
16.The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
17.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
18.The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
19.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
20.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
21.Meet the King of Fake Cash
22.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
23.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
24.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
25.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
26.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
MMA not hardcore enough for you? Why not spend the afternoon bludgeoning an adversary with medieval arms and armor before you join 'em for beer and a steak? Enter: Armoured Combat League, the sports organization to make all your period combat dreams come true. It's time to get medieval.
Location
Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, USAFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
3 videos | 8 min
3 videos | 7 min
4 videos | 13 min