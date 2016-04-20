Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
2:10

2.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards

3.
Painting Fields of Dreams
3:20

3.Painting Fields of Dreams

4.
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
2:28

4.How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History

5.
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
2:46

5.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?

6.
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
3:22

6.What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master

7.
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
3:59

7.Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods

8.
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
3:14

8.Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab

9.
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
1:31

9.The Hungover Origins of Brunch

10.
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
3:00

10.Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)

11.
Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
1:49

11.Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It

12.
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
2:06

12.The Last Mermaids of Jeju

13.
The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
1:53

13.The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life

14.
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
2:29

14.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture

15.
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
2:32

15.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design

16.
The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
1:49

16.The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus

17.
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
2:01

17.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques

18.
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
3:11

18.The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop

19.
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
3:20

19.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

20.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

20.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

21.
Meet the King of Fake Cash
2:07

21.Meet the King of Fake Cash

22.
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
3:05

22.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan

23.
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
2:58

23.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time

24.
Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
2:30

24.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand

25.
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
1:14

25.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan

26.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

26.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport

MMA not hardcore enough for you? Why not spend the afternoon bludgeoning an adversary with medieval arms and armor before you join 'em for beer and a steak? Enter: Armoured Combat League, the sports organization to make all your period combat dreams come true. It's time to get medieval.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles
Culture

Location

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
2:28
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
3:59
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
Up Next
3:14
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
Up Next
1:31
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
Up Next
3:00
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
Up Next
1:49
Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
1:53
The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
1:49
The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:30
Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Related Stories
Up Next
3:01
Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform
Up Next
2:20
These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
1:26
The Floating Forests of India
Up Next
1:27
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
2:55
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
1:26
A Beacon of Hope in Yemen
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
3:47
The Data Detective: One Doctor's Quest To Fix Cesarean Sections
Up Next
2:37
Explore the Majestic Sandstone of Vermilion Cliffs
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
2:38
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
Up Next
1:28
Exploring Guatemala’s Mayan Ruins

Recommended Playlists

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Incredible India

3 videos | 7 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
3:47
Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:58
Inside World Cup’s Sticker Collecting Craze
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
3:35
The Man Who Pronounced It All
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
2:20
These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
Up Next
2:56
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
Up Next
2:57
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN