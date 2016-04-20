Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

With seven billion people on Earth, it's a wonder that there are still corners of this planet that remain untouched. One man has made it his life's mission to visit these places, no matter how difficult the journey. Meet Mike Libecki, a modern day explorer who regularly puts his life on the line to seek out Earth's last untouched places.

