Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

2.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
3.The Guardians of Our Planet
4.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
5.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
6.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
7.Recording the Sounds of Extinction
8.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
9.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
10.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
11.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
12.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
13.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
14.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
15.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
16.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
17.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
18.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
19.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
20.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
21.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
22.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
23.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
24.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
25.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
With seven billion people on Earth, it's a wonder that there are still corners of this planet that remain untouched. One man has made it his life's mission to visit these places, no matter how difficult the journey. Meet Mike Libecki, a modern day explorer who regularly puts his life on the line to seek out Earth's last untouched places.
