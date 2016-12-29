The Passion of Phil Tippett: Building Stop-Motion Masterpieces by Hand

2.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
3.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
4.What It Feels Like to Be a Stormtrooper
5.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
6.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
7.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
8.The Lone Man Building a Cathedral By Hand
9.Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
10.Bodybuilding at 80
11.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
12.Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
13.How Marilyn Monroe Inspired the Creation of ‘Twin Peaks’
14.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
15.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
16.Warriors of Hula
17.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
18.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
19.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
20.Surviving the Race from Hell
21.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
22.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
23.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
24.Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
25.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Phil Tippett has spent a lifetime in the film industry, working as a model-maker, visual effects supervisor, director and stop-motion animator. He's been involved with big-name productions such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and RoboCop among others. But his real passion lies in handmade stop-motion animation. For over 30 years, Tippett has been working on an incredibly detailed film called "Mad God". He describes it as being set "in a Milton-esque world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs." Amazingly, each character is painstakingly constructed by hand from foam, clay, latex and wire. Despite all the arduous toil, Tippett sees "Mad God" as a form of therapy and a way to reconnect with a time when special effects and animation were all done by hand.
