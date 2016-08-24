GBSLogoWithName
Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center

When Rita McMahon found a half-dead goose on the side of a street in New York City, she quickly discovered that there was nowhere in the area to bring injured or sick wildlife. So McMahon took it upon herself to create a haven for injured birds by founding the Wild Bird Fund, which remains the only wildlife rehabilitation center in the city.

Profiles
Nature

Location

New York, NY, USA

