The Woman Who Invented Emojis

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the story of Angela Guzman is worth more than words can describe. As a designer for a popular tech company, she was responsible for bringing some of the most iconic emojis to our phones and shaping the way we communicate with one another. And as she begins to embark on a journey to start her own company, we’ll look back at her life as a young artist in this Great Big Story.

This Great Big Story is by Toyota.



Si una imagen vale más que mil palabras, la historia de Ángela Guzmán vale más de lo que las palabras pueden describir. Como diseñadora en una popular compañía telefónica, fue responsable de crear gran parte de los emoticones más emblemáticos, además de reconfigurar la forma en que nos comunicamos. Hoy en día, Ángela ha decidido dejar atrás el prestigio y confort de las grandes compañías para emprender el camino de su propia empresa.

Esta Great Big Historia fue hecha por Toyota.

