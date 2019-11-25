The Woman Who Invented Emojis

2.How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
3.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
4.We Found Lisa Frank!
5.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
6.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
9.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
10.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
11.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
12.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
13.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
14.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
15.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
16.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
17.Infiltrating the Committee That Controls Your Emojis
18.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
19.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
20.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
21.Turning Precious Metals into Art
22.Multi-Cultural By Design
23.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
24.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
25.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
If a picture is worth a thousand words, the story of Angela Guzman is worth more than words can describe. As a designer for a popular tech company, she was responsible for bringing some of the most iconic emojis to our phones and shaping the way we communicate with one another. And as she begins to embark on a journey to start her own company, we’ll look back at her life as a young artist in this Great Big Story.
This Great Big Story is by Toyota.
—
Si una imagen vale más que mil palabras, la historia de Ángela Guzmán vale más de lo que las palabras pueden describir. Como diseñadora en una popular compañía telefónica, fue responsable de crear gran parte de los emoticones más emblemáticos, además de reconfigurar la forma en que nos comunicamos. Hoy en día, Ángela ha decidido dejar atrás el prestigio y confort de las grandes compañías para emprender el camino de su propia empresa.
Esta Great Big Historia fue hecha por Toyota.
10 videos | 26 min
6 videos | 16 min
8 videos | 20 min
3 videos | 7 min