Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter

2.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
3.The Day It Rained Whale
4.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
5.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
6.Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
7.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
8.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
9.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
10.Cows Dig Jazz
11.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
12.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
13.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
14.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
15.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
16.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
17.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
18.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
19.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
20.Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
21.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
22.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
23.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
24.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
25.An Underwater City for the Dead
Welcome to Holiday Tree Farms—the largest Christmas tree farm in the world. Located in Corvallis, Oregon, 30-year veteran tree farmer Mark Arkills uses a combination of helicopters (that's right, helicopters) and brute force to harvest over one million trees every year. With a sales window of just a few short weeks, stopping is not an option.
