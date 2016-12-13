GBSLogoWithName
Video
Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter

Welcome to Holiday Tree Farms—the largest Christmas tree farm in the world. Located in Corvallis, Oregon, 30-year veteran tree farmer Mark Arkills uses a combination of helicopters (that's right, helicopters) and brute force to harvest over one million trees every year. With a sales window of just a few short weeks, stopping is not an option.

