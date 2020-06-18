Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland

If you love model trains, you will lose your mind during our visit to Miniatur Wunderland. There are more than 1,000 trains traveling 16,000 kilometers of track at the world’s largest model railway, located in Hamburg, Germany. But it’s not just trains. This small-scale world of wonder features mini versions of landscapes ranging from the gondola-filled canals of Venice to a lit-up Las Vegas. It’s also home to a model airport, where hundreds of flights take off every day. Enough with the description. It’s time to explore this spectacular creation with our intrepid guide, Great Big Story producer Jacob Harrell.