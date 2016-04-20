Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
7.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
8.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
9.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
11.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
12.A Love to the Moon and Back
13.A Love Story for the Pages
14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
15.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
16.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
17.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
18.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
19.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
20.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
21.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
23.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
24.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
25.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
26.Transitioning as a Family
Dana Falsetti lost nearly 100 pounds, but found that she still wasn't happy with her body. Looking to find peace after years of binge eating and fighting with her body, she went to a yoga class. It brought her inner calm, and she's now bringing that same feeling to others through classes that focus on body positivity.
