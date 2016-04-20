GBSLogoWithName
Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance

Dana Falsetti lost nearly 100 pounds, but found that she still wasn't happy with her body. Looking to find peace after years of binge eating and fighting with her body, she went to a yoga class. It brought her inner calm, and she's now bringing that same feeling to others through classes that focus on body positivity.

Profiles

Location

Philadelphia, PA, USA

