There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden

We know people have strong opinions about pizza toppings. The great pineapple on pizza debate has caused rifts in families and ended friendships all around the world. We hate to get pizza lovers riled up over another controversy, but we have to talk about what’s going on in Sweden. We’re just going to come right out with it—people are putting banana on pizza. No lie. It’s the truth. And what about curry, kebab and shrimp on pizza? That’s happening, too. No matter which way you slice it, pizza is being reinvented. And everybody has an opinion about it.



