There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden

2.Cuba’s Flying Pizzas
3.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
4.Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
5.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
6.Coffee in Sweden
7.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
8.This Data Center Looks Like a Villain's Lair Out of James Bond
9.Simmering Soup for 45 Years
10.This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits
11.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
12.Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This
13.Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
14.These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
15.The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
16.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
17.Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
18.Sweden’s Great Meatball Mystery
19.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
20.Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
21.Your Pizza Box Is Actually Art
22.Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
23.In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
24.How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
25.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
We know people have strong opinions about pizza toppings. The great pineapple on pizza debate has caused rifts in families and ended friendships all around the world. We hate to get pizza lovers riled up over another controversy, but we have to talk about what’s going on in Sweden. We’re just going to come right out with it—people are putting banana on pizza. No lie. It’s the truth. And what about curry, kebab and shrimp on pizza? That’s happening, too. No matter which way you slice it, pizza is being reinvented. And everybody has an opinion about it.
We’re dishing up more weird and wonderful foods in our latest season of Try It You’ll Like It. Check out past episodes here: Try It You'll Like It.
Location
Stockholm, SwedenFull Map
201 videos | 647 min
10 videos | 28 min
5 videos | 17 min
3 videos | 9 min