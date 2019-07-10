These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
2:24

4.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

5.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

5.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

6.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

6.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

7.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

7.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

8.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

8.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

9.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

9.China’s City of Canals

10.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

10.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

11.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

11.The Volcano That Burns Blue

12.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

12.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

13.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

13.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

14.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

14.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

15.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

15.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

16.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

16.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

17.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

17.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

18.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

18.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

19.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

19.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

20.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

20.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

21.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

21.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

22.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

22.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

23.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

23.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

24.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

24.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

25.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

25.The Art of Fishing With Birds

26.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

26.The Chili Cutters of China

These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago

When you think of windmills, the Netherlands might first come to mind. But some of the oldest windmills in the world are in Nashtifan, Iran. Dozens stand atop a wall in the windy city, not far from the Afghanistan border. From a distance, they look like wooden turnstiles. But they are vertical-axis windmills constructed over 1,000 years ago from wood, straw and clay. For centuries, they were used to mill flour. In 2002, the windmills of Nashtifan were declared a national heritage site by Iran.

Adventures

Location

Nashtifan, Iran

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Related Stories
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
1:34
A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
1:33
The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
1:14
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
1:16
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
1:27
This Former Secret Passage Is Now a Time Capsule of Naples' Past
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
1:30
Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
Up Next
1:21
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:09
An Underwater City for the Dead
Up Next
1:41
From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
1:25
Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
Up Next
1:30
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
Up Next
1:23
Paint the Town Peaceful
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
1:14
A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy

Recommended Playlists

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

branded

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

Seen & Heard

5 videos | 16 min

Innovator’s Club

4 videos | 12 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN