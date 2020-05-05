These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team

2.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
3.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
4.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
5.Running With Epilepsy
6.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
7.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
8.Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
9.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
10.Offstage With EDM Superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
11.This Sprinter Wants to be the First American Amputee in the Olympics
12.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
13.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
14.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
15.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
16.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
17.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
18.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
19.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
20.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
21.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
22.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
23.Running Backwards, Moving Forward
24.The Risk Takers
25.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Brent and Kyle Pease are brothers. They are both competitive, and they both love endurance sports. Which is why they travel the world competing in grueling races like the Boston Marathon and the Ironman Triathlon as a team. Brent is the muscle, while Kyle provides the heart and spirit. Kyle has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. In order to compete together, Brent pushes his brother in a cart in front of him. Together, they have conquered over 75 races, including four Ironmans.
