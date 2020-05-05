These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team

Brent and Kyle Pease are brothers. They are both competitive, and they both love endurance sports. Which is why they travel the world competing in grueling races like the Boston Marathon and the Ironman Triathlon as a team. Brent is the muscle, while Kyle provides the heart and spirit. Kyle has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. In order to compete together, Brent pushes his brother in a cart in front of him. Together, they have conquered over 75 races, including four Ironmans.