At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

2.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3.Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
4.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
5.The Queen of Chinese Cuisine
6.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
7.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
8.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
9.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
10.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
11.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
12.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
13.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
14.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
15.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
16.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
17.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
18.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
19.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
20.The Pro Skater Shredding for Gender Equality
21.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
22.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
23.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
24.Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
25.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
At the age of 74, Meena Raghavan is the oldest known practitioner of Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art from southern India. Since she was 7 years old, Raghavan has trained with the best of them. While most girls weren't allowed to practice past the age of 14, Raghavan continued on and has become an expert. Now, she runs a school where she is proud to train boys, girls, men and women alike.
