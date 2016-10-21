At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

At the age of 74, Meena Raghavan is the oldest known practitioner of Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art from southern India. Since she was 7 years old, Raghavan has trained with the best of them. While most girls weren't allowed to practice past the age of 14, Raghavan continued on and has become an expert. Now, she runs a school where she is proud to train boys, girls, men and women alike.