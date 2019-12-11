How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg

2.Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs
3.A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
4.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
5.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
6.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
7.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
8.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
9.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
10.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
11.Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal
12.Searching for Answers on Blood Road
13.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
14.What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain
15.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
16.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
17.The World On His Back
18.One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way
19.Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77
20.How Superman Busted The KKK
21.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
22.Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
23.Woven into the Future
24.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
25.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
In 2008, Monster Mike Schultz, a pro snowmobile racer, had his left leg amputated above the knee. Seven months later, he was zooming around on a dirt bike wearing a prosthetic leg that he designed and built himself. Today, the action sports star is at the top of his game—winning medals in motocross and snocross at the X Games and in snowboarding at the Paralympics. And he is using his ingenuity to help other athletes reach their full potential through his company, BioDapt.
