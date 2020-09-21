This Chef Creates New Kit Kat Flavors for Japan’s Candy Lovers

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

2.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

3.
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
2:39

3.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure

4.
After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors
3:13

4.After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors

5.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

5.Building the World’s Largest Robot

6.
Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served
3:12

6.Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served

7.
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish
4:34

7.Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish

8.
Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center
3:49

8.Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center

9.
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
2:14

9.These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland

10.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

10.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

11.
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
3:21

11.The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle

12.
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
1:33

12.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner

13.
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
2:36

13.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine

14.
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
2:20

14.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe

15.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

15.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

16.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

16.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

17.
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
3:06

17.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art

18.
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
3:43

18.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

19.
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
3:27

19.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years

20.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

20.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

21.
Painting Fields of Dreams
3:20

21.Painting Fields of Dreams

22.
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
2:48

22.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido

23.
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
3:20

23.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

24.
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
2:42

24.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food

25.
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
2:56

25.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines

This Chef Creates New Kit Kat Flavors for Japan’s Candy Lovers

Kit Kat is big in Japan. From cheesecake to wasabi to purple sweet potato, the crispy wafer bar is available in more than 400 varieties, according to Yuji Takeuchi, marketing manager for Nestlé Japan. And it’s up to Yasumasa Takagi to keep the fresh flavors coming. The classically-trained pastry chef has added over 50 to the Kit Kat canon so far. Takagi invites us into his kitchen in Tokyo to see how he creates yummy new flavor profiles for customers who are always hungry for more.

Profiles
Food & Drink

Location

Tokyo, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
2:39
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors
Up Next
3:13
After Learning to Code at 81, She Made a Game for Fellow Seniors
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served
Up Next
3:12
Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Million Dollar Koi Fish
Up Next
4:34
Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish
How Tokyo’s Massive Lost & Found Works
Up Next
3:49
Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
2:14
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
3:21
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
1:33
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
Up Next
3:06
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
Up Next
3:43
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
Up Next
3:27
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Café Lota Serves Regional Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Up Next
3:20
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
2:56
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines

Related Stories

Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:16
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
global warming, change, japan, office workers, cool
Up Next
2:28
Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:01
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
Kaiju Sakaba: The Tokyo Pub Where 'Ultraman' Monsters Run Wild
Up Next
2:42
This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
3:19
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
3:02
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
2:34
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
2:10
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
2:32
The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:34
Japan’s Radiant Delicacy
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
Up Next
2:45
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack

Recommended Playlists

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
3:16
Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
Up Next
1:57
How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
Up Next
2:39
The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
3:27
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
3:25
Out of Tragedy in Orlando, Love Rises, With Jay Shetty
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:24
What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy’s Handmade Amusement Park
Mr. Nokia Owns 2,371 Cell Phones, and Is Out for a Guinness World Record
Up Next
3:03
Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Celebrating Black Excellence By Photographing Children as Black History Icons
Up Next
3:14
Celebrating Black Excellence By Photographing Children as Black History Icons

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.