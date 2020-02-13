How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India

Karimul Haque has safely transported over 5,000 people to the hospital in the last 19 years—all free of charge. After his mother passed away because she couldn’t get to a hospital in time, Haque turned grief into action and started his free ambulance service in a remote area of India. He couldn’t bear the thought of another mother suffering the same fate. Today, Haque’s entire family has joined his efforts, saving lives day and night.