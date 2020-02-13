How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India

2.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
3.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
4.A Hero in the Sky (and on the Ground)
5.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
6.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
7.Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
8.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
9.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
11.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
12.Saving India’s Most Sacred River
13.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
14.One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
15.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
16.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
17.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
18.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
19.Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
20.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
21.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
22.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
23.The Floating Forests of India
24.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
25.Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Karimul Haque has safely transported over 5,000 people to the hospital in the last 19 years—all free of charge. After his mother passed away because she couldn’t get to a hospital in time, Haque turned grief into action and started his free ambulance service in a remote area of India. He couldn’t bear the thought of another mother suffering the same fate. Today, Haque’s entire family has joined his efforts, saving lives day and night.
Location
Rajadanga, IndiaFull Map
8 videos | 30 min
10 videos | 30 min
6 videos | 21 min
4 videos | 13 min