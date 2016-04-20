Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together

This family of pileated gibbons recently welcomed little Howard, a four-month-old baby. Romantic by nature, pileated gibbons usually spend most of their lives with the same partner. In their native forest homes of Southeast Asia, these primates are threatened by habitat destruction and the wild animal trade. That's why Howard's birth is especially important for his family and for his species.