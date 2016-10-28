Quantcast
Great Big Story
Video
Welcome to Aviation High School

At the Aviation Career and Technical High School, students literally have to earn their wings. Everyday, students take classes in an airplane hangar and work on real aircrafts. The New York City public high school has been training students since the 1930s, and it certifies the most airplane mechanics in the country. Advanced students spend their days at JFK Airport working on their own 727's. From the classroom to the sky, this school is pretty fly.

Adventures
Offbeat & Fun
