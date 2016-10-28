Welcome to Aviation High School

2.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
3.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
4.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
5.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
6.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
7.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
8.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
9.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
10.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
11.The Sultan Of Squeezeboxes: New York City’s Last Accordion Repairman
12.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
13.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
14.Building a Home Without Walls, One Girl Scout at a Time
15.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
16.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
17.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
18.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
19.Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
20.A Woodland Cabin Fit for the Skies
21.How to Eat Like a Hindu God
22.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
23.The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
24.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
25.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
At the Aviation Career and Technical High School, students literally have to earn their wings. Everyday, students take classes in an airplane hangar and work on real aircrafts. The New York City public high school has been training students since the 1930s, and it certifies the most airplane mechanics in the country. Advanced students spend their days at JFK Airport working on their own 727's. From the classroom to the sky, this school is pretty fly.
