This Is How Your Body Changes In Space

Great Big storyteller Leland Melvin is back in another installment of the incredibly, amazing and strange life of the astronaut. When you go to outer space, your body changes. Your spine gets longer, your heart doesn't work as hard and your vision gets worse. Leland lets us in on his body-morphing experiences as a NASA astronautsss

Location

United States

Full Map
