The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand

For more than 300 years, the world’s rarest pasta recipe and its intricate shaping technique have been passed down by generations of women in one Sardinian family. Today there are only a few women on the planet, including Paola Abraini, who know how to make “su filindeu.” The thread-like pasta is made exclusively by hand, requiring equal parts patience and craft to pull and fold the semolina dough into impossibly small, precise strands. Making the pasta is so tricky—and guarded— that for the past 200 years, the dish has only been served in a small town in Sardinia.

This story was inspired by Genesis.

