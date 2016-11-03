The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand

2.Taco, Meet Shawarma
3.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
4.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
5.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
6.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
7.Miami: Matcha Pastelito
8.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
9.The Swiss Art of Papercutting
10.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
11.Jellied Eels, Anyone?
12.This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy
13.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
14.Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
15.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
16.The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
17.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
18.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
19.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
20.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
21.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
22.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
23.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
24.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
25.Deciphering the Dark Secrets of Codex Seraphinianus
For more than 300 years, the world’s rarest pasta recipe and its intricate shaping technique have been passed down by generations of women in one Sardinian family. Today there are only a few women on the planet, including Paola Abraini, who know how to make “su filindeu.” The thread-like pasta is made exclusively by hand, requiring equal parts patience and craft to pull and fold the semolina dough into impossibly small, precise strands. Making the pasta is so tricky—and guarded— that for the past 200 years, the dish has only been served in a small town in Sardinia.
This story was inspired by Genesis.
13 videos | 31 min
13 videos | 58 min
5 videos | 17 min
2 videos | 54 min