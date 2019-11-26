If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were

2.The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
The year is 1996. “Space Jam” is in theaters, Eminem just released his first album, and the “Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles” wrapped its run on CBS. It’s a Friday night, and your best friend is sleeping over. You’re going to play videogames, stuff yourselves with Totino’s pizza rolls, and stage a Super Soaker shootout in the basement—at least until mom shuts it down. Join us for a trip down memory lane as we meet the iconic voice behind Mario, learn how pizza rolls were created and connect with Lonnie Johnson, the NASA scientist who created the Super Soaker.
Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”
Spot the Difference!
If you remember flipping through issues of "Highlights" to get to the puzzle pages, then this challenge is for you. Put your peepers to the test and see if you can spot the differences in our latest set up!
We'll give you a hint—there are seven differences.
Answers:
ʇɐɔ ɐ oɟ pǝddɐʍs ʇoƃ ǝnʇɐʇs ǝsnoɯ ʎǝʞɔıɯ ǝɥʇ ˙7 / pǝʌoɯ ʇɥƃıɹ ɯoʇʇoq ǝɥʇ uo sǝxoq ǝɯɐƃ ǝɥʇ ˙6 / ɹǝʌo pǝןןoɹ ʞuıɹp ǝzǝǝnbs uǝǝɹƃ ǝɥʇ ˙5 / uǝǝɹɔs ʌʇ ǝɥʇ uo uoıʇɔǝןɟǝɹ ǝɥʇ ˙4 / pǝʌoɯ oǝɹǝʇs ǝɥʇ ˙3 / pǝʌoɯ sɹǝʇsod ǝɥʇ ɟo ןןɐ ˙2 / ʌʇ ǝɥʇ uo ןɐɯıuɐ pǝɟɟnʇs ǝɥʇ ˙1'
