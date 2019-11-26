If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were

The year is 1996. “Space Jam” is in theaters, Eminem just released his first album, and the “Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles” wrapped its run on CBS. It’s a Friday night, and your best friend is sleeping over. You’re going to play videogames, stuff yourselves with Totino’s pizza rolls, and stage a Super Soaker shootout in the basement—at least until mom shuts it down. Join us for a trip down memory lane as we meet the iconic voice behind Mario, learn how pizza rolls were created and connect with Lonnie Johnson, the NASA scientist who created the Super Soaker.



Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”