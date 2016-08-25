Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies

2.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
3.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
4.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
5.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
6.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
7.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
8.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
9.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
10.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
11.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
12.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
13.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
14.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
15.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
16.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
17.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
18. China’s Best Leaf Musician
19.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
20.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
21.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
22.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
23.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
24.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
25.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
Since childhood, Willie Nelson has been living by the golden rule. In this episode of "Hey Willie," the superstar talks about applying the golden rule to his everyday life and lending a helping hand to those in need.
Location
United StatesFull Map
10 videos | 29 min
3 videos | 7 min
2 videos | 6 min
2 videos | 6 min