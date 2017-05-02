Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation

2.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
3.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
4.Mewsic To Meow Ears
5.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
6.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
7.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
8.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
9.This Family’s a Real Circus
10.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
11.Must Love Bugs
12.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
13.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
14.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
15.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
16.The Master Matador Tailor
17.Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
18.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
19.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
20.Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist
21.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
22.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
23.How to Run Away and Join the Circus
24.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
25.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
For Ko Hyojoo, there’s no better place to ride a longboard than Seoul, South Korea. You can find her cruising along the Han River, nonchalantly walking up and down her board as it glides along.
A longboard is a longer, heavier skateboard with rubber wheels that lets riders like Ko move with fluidity. Her skating videos have gone viral, ultimately amassing 25 million views after Korean-American rapper Kero One posted one of them to Facebook.
Longboarding, also known as sidewalk surfing, dates back to 1950s Hawaii. In those days, surfers started taking skateboards and elongating them, creating a device that would allow them to cruise down the pavement on days when the ocean was too choppy to ride. These days, the sport has developed into various disciplines, including cruising and carving, slalom and downhill.
Ko does freestyle, which looks a lot like dancing on four wheels. She started in 2014, at a moment when she felt socially frustrated and was looking for a hobby to focus on. Back then, Ko was working a 9-to-5 job as an engineer on the messaging app Line. One day, after coming across a video of longboarder, she headed to a nearby skateshop to get her own wheels.
Since then, Ko’s gotten invites to skate all across Asia, as well as in Berlin, Los Angeles, Paris and beyond. Her Instagram boasts hundreds of thousands of followers, as does her YouTube channel. With her cool confidence, incredible skill and flowing locks, Ko has attracted attention from the fashion world as well. You can see her freestyling in the likes of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.
Once quite introverted, Ko credits longboarding with pulling her out of her shell and giving her a more positive outlook on life. Anyone who sees the big smile she wears while zooming down streets around the globe will understand why.
Location
Seoul, South KoreaFull Map
19 videos | 48 min
8 videos | 18 min
6 videos | 25 min
10 videos | 25 min