This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
3:00

2.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert

3.
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
3:06

3.Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries

4.
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
2:16

4.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

5.
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
2:34

5.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

6.
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
1:00

6.Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai

7.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

7.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

8.
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
5:05

8.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space

9.
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
2:10

9.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground

10.
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
3:29

10.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing

11.
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
2:42

11.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes

12.
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
3:18

12.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys

13.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

13.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

14.
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
5:10

14.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.

15.
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
1:21

15.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage

16.
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
1:15

16.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

17.
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
6:09

17.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border

18.
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
3:29

18.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

19.
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
1:36

19.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life

20.
Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
2:30

20.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand

21.
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
2:35

21.The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai

22.
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
5:08

22.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea

23.
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
2:08

23.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer

24.
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
1:22

24.Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

25.
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
2:20

25.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith

This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People

Welcome to the Republic of Molossia: Population 32. Although not officially recognized by the United States, Molossia is a self-declared nation in the middle of the Nevada desert. This micronation has its own post office, bank and space program. Its president (and benevolent dictator), Kevin Baugh, has found the perfect way to combine politics with a sense of humor.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles

Location

Dayton, NV, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
3:06
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Up Next
2:34
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
Up Next
1:00
Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
2:10
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
5:10
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
Up Next
1:21
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
Up Next
6:09
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
Up Next
3:29
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
Up Next
1:36
A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
Up Next
2:30
Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
5:08
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
1:22
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith

Related Stories

Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
1:45
The Original Donald Trump
Up Next
3:40
Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
Cinema Vehicles Supplies the Cars That Star in Hollywood Movies
Up Next
3:44
This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
Up Next
2:45
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Memelas
Up Next
4:24
How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:36
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
Forest Data
Up Next
3:05
Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
2:20
Exploring Denali National Park With Real American Sled Dogs
Up Next
3:26
Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
Up Next
2:44
The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
1:55
The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
Up Next
1:44
Birds Of A Feather: The Afterlives Of America's Eagles
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
2:12
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
Up Next
3:16
Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
Journey Through Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:33
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

Recommended Playlists

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

Squad Goals

5 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
The Voice Behind a New Generation of Video Games
Up Next
4:06
The Voice Behind a New Generation of Video Games
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:48
He Wears a New Disguise Every Day
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
2:00
The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
Up Next
3:48
Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
1:54
Infiltrating the Committee That Controls Your Emojis
Up Next
2:16
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
1:06
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
Up Next
4:51
A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
Up Next
3:47
Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Mr. Nokia Owns 2,371 Cell Phones, and Is Out for a Guinness World Record
Up Next
3:03
Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
Up Next
1:09
Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
2:35
A Very Scatalogical Christmas
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.