This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People

2.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
3.Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
4.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
5.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
6.Stargazing the Stories in the Sky in Dubai
7.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
8.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
9.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
10.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
11.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
12.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
13.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
14.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
15.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
16.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
17.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
18.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
19.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
20.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
21.The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
22.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
23.Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
24.Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
25.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
Welcome to the Republic of Molossia: Population 32. Although not officially recognized by the United States, Molossia is a self-declared nation in the middle of the Nevada desert. This micronation has its own post office, bank and space program. Its president (and benevolent dictator), Kevin Baugh, has found the perfect way to combine politics with a sense of humor.
