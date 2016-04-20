This ‘Melanin Goddess’ is Redefining Mainstream Beauty Standards

2.Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
3.Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland
4.The Pro Skater Shredding for Gender Equality
5.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
6.These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass
7.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
8.Beyond Black and White: Modeling on Her Own Terms
9.Walking The Runway As A Man And A Woman
10.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
11.Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
12.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
13.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
14.Dancing for His Life
15.Inking Her Own Story
16.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
17.How the Circus Saved My Life
18.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
19.Hand Job: Wild Tales from Professional Hand Models
20.Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
21.Word Play: Cyberspace
22.These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
23.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
24.Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
25.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
Though she’s a confident model and Instagram star today, Khoudia Diop was bullied for her looks as a young girl. Growing up in Senegal, people called her names and made her feel ashamed for her most striking feature, her dark skin. Today, this self-described “Melanin Goddess” is sharing her confidence with others in the hopes that she can inspire other young girls to feel beautiful and embrace themselves exactly as they are.
