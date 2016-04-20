Quantcast
This ‘Melanin Goddess’ is Redefining Mainstream Beauty Standards

Though she’s a confident model and Instagram star today, Khoudia Diop was bullied for her looks as a young girl. Growing up in Senegal, people called her names and made her feel ashamed for her most striking feature, her dark skin. Today, this self-described “Melanin Goddess” is sharing her confidence with others in the hopes that she can inspire other young girls to feel beautiful and embrace themselves exactly as they are.

Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Full Map
