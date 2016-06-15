GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do

On the surface, Dexter Mayfield is living the dream. The plus-size model, dancer, actor and choreographer has appeared in music videos for the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Sara Bareilles. But it hasn't been an easy road. Mayfield says that he needed to learn to love his body. Now, watch him slay.

Location

Los Angeles, CA, USA

