This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker

2.This Astropreneur Is Laser-Focused on Bringing the Internet to All
3.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
4.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
5.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
6.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
7.If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were
8.She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
9.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
10.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
11.Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
12.How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
13.The 14-Year-Old CEO
14.Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
15.Putting Kenya’s Slums on the Map
16.The Teens Launching Africa’s First Private Satellite
17.How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico
18.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
19.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
20.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
21.Real Life Skywalkers: Flying Fast With a Family of Drone Racers
22.Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del
23.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
24.These People are Proving Plastic Waste Can Be Recycled
25.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
Singapore’s Carbon Fiber Aerogel is no ordinary sponge. It’s a super sponge capable of soaking up organic material like oil and fat from water. The sponge absorbs 190 times its weight in waste, contaminants and microplastics—it might even be used to clean up offshore oil spills in the future. With urbanization and global warming, much of the world today lives in areas of high water stress. Creating technologies that can clean waste water on a mass scale are more important than ever. Andre Stolz, CEO and co-founder of Singapore’s EcoWorth Tech, shows us how this reusable sponge is made and explains why it’s so amazingly absorbent.
NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Location
SingaporeFull Map
5 videos | 6 min
2 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 8 min
3 videos | 57 min