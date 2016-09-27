Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
A Century of Keeping Movies Alive

The Patricia Theater is the only cinema for all 21,000 residents in the Powell River region, an isolated area north of Vancouver, Canada. The theater was built in 1913, but when developers threatened to take away the movie-going experience for the community, Ann Nelson stepped in to save it.

This Great Big Story was co-developed with TIFF.

Location

7085 Nootka St #100, Powell River, BC V8A 1K6, Canada

© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

