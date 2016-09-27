A Century of Keeping Movies Alive

2.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
3.The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect
4.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
5.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
6.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
7.Photographing Liquid Mountains
8.Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
9.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
10.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
11.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
12.The Master of Paper Props
13.The Day Popcorn Was Banned at the Movies
14.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
15.Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
16.How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
17.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
18.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
19.Ax, Meet Target: Throwing Blades for Sport
20.Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
21.How a Robot Hitchhiked Across Canada
22.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
23.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
24.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
25.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
The Patricia Theater is the only cinema for all 21,000 residents in the Powell River region, an isolated area north of Vancouver, Canada. The theater was built in 1913, but when developers threatened to take away the movie-going experience for the community, Ann Nelson stepped in to save it.
This Great Big Story was co-developed with TIFF.
Location
7085 Nootka St #100, Powell River, BC V8A 1K6, CanadaFull Map
8 videos | 19 min
4 videos | 92 min
4 videos | 14 min
4 videos | 10 min