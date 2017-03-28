Warriors of Hula

2.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
4.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
5.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
6.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
7.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
8.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
9.Love and Monsters
10.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
11.Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
12.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
13.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
14.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
15.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
16.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
17.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
18.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
19.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
20.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
21.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
22.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
23.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
24.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
25.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
A common misconception about hula is that it's a dance tradition strictly for women. Nope. In ancient Hawai'i, men were the first to dance hula, and the best dancers were even chosen to become warriors. Today, Ke Kai O Kahiki—one of Hawai'i's most famous male hula schools—is carrying on this tradition by telling warrior stories with dance. To do so, dancers train in the same way as their ancient forbearers, using the land itself as a harsh and unforgiving gym. To dance like a warrior, you need to train like one.
Location
Waianae, HI 96792, USAFull Map
9 videos | 32 min
10 videos | 29 min
6 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 5 min