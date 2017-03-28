GBSLogoWithName
Warriors of Hula

A common misconception about hula is that it's a dance tradition strictly for women. Nope. In ancient Hawai'i, men were the first to dance hula, and the best dancers were even chosen to become warriors. Today, Ke Kai O Kahiki—one of Hawai'i's most famous male hula schools—is carrying on this tradition by telling warrior stories with dance. To do so, dancers train in the same way as their ancient forbearers, using the land itself as a harsh and unforgiving gym. To dance like a warrior, you need to train like one. ​

Culture
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Waianae, HI 96792, USA

