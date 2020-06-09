To the Class of 2020, Inspiration From the People Who Inspire Us

2.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
Dear Class of 2020, You will go down in history for completing your education during a global pandemic that shut down the world. That you found the strength and discipline to study during these last few months of long-distance learning and social isolation is truly remarkable. Now, a lot of you are wondering what’s next as you face a future that feels uncertain. We’re not saying it’s going to be easy. But we can tell you Great Big Story has met so many people over the years who—despite obstacles—have achieved their goals, big and small; broken down all kinds of barriers; and found ways to live life to its fullest. We hope their advice and words of wisdom show you anything’s possible. This story was made possible by Target..
