Tokyo: Takoyaki

Japan’s takoyaki, are the perfect, pop-in-your-mouth culinary creation. They’re balls of batter filled with octopus, tempura scraps, pickled ginger and so, so much more. Top them off with sauce, mayo and bonito flakes and you’ve got yourself a scrumptious snack. Junya Fukuda makes takoyaki at Ginza Fukuyoshi, his shop in Tokyo. Pro tip: he adds dashi (a Japanese soup base) to his batter to make it extra tasty.