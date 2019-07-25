Tokyo: Giant Gyoza

These gyoza are bigger than your average gyoza. Kyuu prepares them at Sou-san No Mise, his shop in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood. He combines Japanese and Chinese styles of gyoza preparation. After making flour wrappers, Kyuu fills them with meat and vegetables and boils them. They are ready to eat at that point, but Kyuu can also pan-fry the gyoza to add some crisp if you’d like. Crispy on the outside. Juicy on the inside. Yum! Kyuu aims to please with his giant gyoza. “My proudest moments are when people try my gyoza and tell me how delicious they are,” he says.