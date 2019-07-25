Tokyo: Giant Gyoza

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
5.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
6.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
9.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
10.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
11.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
12.The Spinach King Of South Africa
13.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
14.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
15.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
16.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
17.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
18.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
19.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
20.Breaking Fast in England
21.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
22.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
23.Please Pass The Space Food
24.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
25. Queens: Torta Puma
26.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
These gyoza are bigger than your average gyoza. Kyuu prepares them at Sou-san No Mise, his shop in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood. He combines Japanese and Chinese styles of gyoza preparation. After making flour wrappers, Kyuu fills them with meat and vegetables and boils them. They are ready to eat at that point, but Kyuu can also pan-fry the gyoza to add some crisp if you’d like. Crispy on the outside. Juicy on the inside. Yum! Kyuu aims to please with his giant gyoza. “My proudest moments are when people try my gyoza and tell me how delicious they are,” he says.
Location
1-33-2 Yoyogi, Sendagaya, Shibuya 151-0053, Tokyo PrefectureFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
6 videos | 16 min
2 videos | 5 min
2 videos | 5 min