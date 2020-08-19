Tour Tokyo’s Massive and Unbelievably Organized Lost & Found Center

2.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
3.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
4.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
5.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
6.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
7.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
8.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
9.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
10.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
11.Painting Fields of Dreams
12.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
13.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
14.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
15.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
16.Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
17.Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties
18.In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
19.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
20.This Tokyo Pub Toasts All the Monsters Who Battle Ultraman
21.In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
22.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
23.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
24.The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
25.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
The bad news—you lost your wallet in Tokyo. The good news—chances are good you will get it back, along with all the cash tucked inside. In Japan, residents are diligent about making sure what’s lost is found and returned to its rightful owner. This is how the city’s stunningly efficient Lost & Found system works.
