Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

It’s like a croissant, but it’s taiyaki. This doughy treat was invented in Tokyo in the late 1800s, and it’s shaped like a fish. Quite detailed, it even has scales. Hidetoshi has been making taiyaki at Ginza Taiyaki Sakura, his shop in Tokyo, for 15 years and infuses the traditional snack with a variety of yummy fillings, including custard, matcha and chocolate. The most popular filling? Red bean paste. We’re hooked.