Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
5.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
6.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
9.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
10.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
11.The Spinach King Of South Africa
12.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
13.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
14.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
15.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
16.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
17.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
18.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
19.Breaking Fast in England
20.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
21.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
22.Please Pass The Space Food
23.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
24. Queens: Torta Puma
25.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
26.How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
It’s like a croissant, but it’s taiyaki. This doughy treat was invented in Tokyo in the late 1800s, and it’s shaped like a fish. Quite detailed, it even has scales. Hidetoshi has been making taiyaki at Ginza Taiyaki Sakura, his shop in Tokyo, for 15 years and infuses the traditional snack with a variety of yummy fillings, including custard, matcha and chocolate. The most popular filling? Red bean paste. We’re hooked.
Location
1-8 Kamimeguro 3-Chōme Meguro TokyoFull Map
