Tokyo: Yakisoba

Masaji Iino knows yakisoba. He has been making the stir-fried noodle dish for 31 years and serves it at Apetaito, his shop in Tokyo. He boils the noodles first, then fries them to crispy perfection on the griddle. It’s there that dish truly comes together—Iino adds bean sprouts, scallions and meat to the mix as well as his original sauce. It’s a simple but satisfying dish, and one serving is never enough, according to Iino, who says. “You’ll want to come back for seconds.”